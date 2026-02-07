Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has officially become the club's all-time leading hat-trick scorer (4) in the Premier League, achieving the milestone during a dominant display in the ongoing PL 2025-26 match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves). The 23-year-old netted three times in the first half to move clear of club legends Frank Lampard (3), Didier Drogba (3), and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (3). Furthermore, Palmer is now the first player in Premier League history to record three separate first-half hat-tricks. The Wolves vs Chelsea PL 2025-26 match is serving as a personal landmark for the midfielder, marking his 100th start for Chelsea in all competitions since his move from Manchester City in 2023. Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Cole Palmer Creates Club History

Cole Palmer has scored his 4th Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, most than any other player in #CFC history 🥶3️⃣ Delivered on his 100th appearance in Blue. pic.twitter.com/nGn2ENSl6L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Fabrizio Romano). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)