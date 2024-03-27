The England National Football team will be taking on Belgium in the International Friendly match on March 27, 2024. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and both teams are favourites to win the game. Football fans in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the match. The match will also be streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match kicks off from 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Nike’s New England Men’s Football Jersey Is Causing a Stir With Its Recolored Flag

When Jeremy ties his hair, you know what time it is. 🫡 #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/EkmGNjAY1h — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 26, 2024

