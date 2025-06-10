India national football team are gearing up to lock horns with the Hong Kong national football team in the next AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. The India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game is scheduled to be played at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong, from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the IND vs HKG football match will, unfortunately, have no options to watch the game on their TV channels due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options for Hong Kong vs India AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match can use the FanCode app and website, but can watch the game only after buying a pass worth 25 INR. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Details

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟐 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 🐯 The road to Saudi Arabia takes us through Kai Tak 🛣️ 🇭🇰🆚🇮🇳 🕠 17:30 IST 🏟️ Kai Tak Stadium, Kowloon 📺 @FanCode #HKGIND #ACQ2027 #BlueTigers… pic.twitter.com/icbZhmTS0L — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 10, 2025

