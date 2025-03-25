India national football team shared a goalless draw with the Bangladesh national football team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in the India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. The game bore only one point each for both sides, despite the hype surrounding the debut of English football star Hamza Choudhury in the Bangladesh football team and Team India's captain, leader, legend Sunil Chhetri returning from his retirement from international football, and playing his first competitive game. Both sides had their fair share of the game, but none of the players could find the back of the net. The other two teams in India's group for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Hong Kong and Singapore also shared a goalless draw previously. Who is Hamza Choudhury? Here's All You Need to Know About Former Leicester City Footballer Who Will Play For Bangladesh National Football Team Against India.

