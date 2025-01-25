How To Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST

Liverpool will look to pick up their first Premier League win at Anfield in 2025 when they face Ipswich Town on Saturday. The much-awaited clash between Liverpool and Ipswich Town will kick off at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Ipswich Town live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024–25 Transfer News: Ipswich Town Sign Winger Jaden Philogene From Aston Villa on 4.5-Year Deal.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming

Watch #LIVIPS build-up with Matchday Live as we close in on kick-off at Anfield 🏟️ https://t.co/pfQ1H1DAeE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 25, 2025

