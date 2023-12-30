In the Premier League, Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace has set the tone for a mini revival after a disappointing campaign so far. Blues are preparing to extend their winning momentum against Luton Town in the 2023-24 Premier League at Kenilworth Road Stadium on Saturday, December 30. The game is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, with live coverage on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channels. Fans can also watch the game live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Picks One Quality He Likes About Diogo Jota.

Luton Town vs Chelsea Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast

We’ve got HUGE fixtures coming up in this #GW of the #PL! Tell us your score predictions below 👇🏽 Watch all the Premier League action LIVE on Star Sports Select 📺 Tune-in Sat 30th Dec, 6 PM onwards#PassionUnlimited pic.twitter.com/dmUCfUwSzW — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 30, 2023

