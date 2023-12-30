Liverpool [UK], December 29 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Diogo Jota's "football brain" after the Portuguese forward scored in their midweek 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Jota missed eight matches as he was nursing a hamstring injury. He marked his return on a prominent note as he scored the second goal of the game to ensure Liverpool didn't suffer any late setbacks.

With Mohamed Salah joining Egypt's national team for the AFCON Cup, his presence becomes more crucial for Liverpool, especially in the month of January.

Klopp revealed the quality he likes most about Jota and said as quoted from the club's official website, "His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that's how it is. He understands the game particularly well. I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level - and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

"Then, yes, later Diogo closed the (Burnely) game, it was really good, but we need these boys and we need Diogo. Believe it or not, if you are a Liverpool player you must be a pretty special player otherwise you are not there. It's as easy as that. These boys have all their real qualities and always had. In the moment, for these last few games even when the results were not always outstanding, we found a good rhythm," Klopp added.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the table with 42 points. Arsenal's 2-0 loss against West Ham ensured that they stayed at the top of the table.

Defending champions Manchester City could close the gap if they are able to walk away with three points against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Liverpool on the other hand, will look to extend their lead at the top as they will take on Newcastle United on Monday. (ANI)

