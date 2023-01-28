Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the fourth round of FA Cup 2022-23 on Saturday, January 28. The match will commence at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for FA Cup 2022-23 in India. The fourth round FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Manchester City vs Arsenal On Sony Sports Network

The 4th Round of the FA Cup offers an extraordinary clash for football fans 🍿⚽ The Premier League title rivals will take on each other in a 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 battle tonight, at 1:30 AM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#MCIARS #ManCity #Arsenal #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/5B9bc3xup9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 27, 2023

