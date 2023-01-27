The 2024 edition of Copa America will be played in the United States of America. CONMEBOL (the governing body of South American football) and Concacaf (the governing body of North American football) recently announced this news as a part of their "strategic collaboration agreement". The 2024 edition of Copa America will see teams from CONCACAF participating in it. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

The United States of America to Host Copa America 2024

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rfha2fQnbD — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 27, 2023

