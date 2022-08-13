Manchester City will host Bournemouth in a Premier League 2022-23 clash at Etihad today, August 13 in Manchester. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports HD/SD channels would provide the live telecast of the match in India. Fans can watch the online live streaming of the game on Disney+Hotstar.

Check Man City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming Details:

Head to our Matchday Centre for the best coverage of today's game against Bournemouth! 🙌 🎙 Live commentary 📲 Minute-by-minute updates 📺 Matchday Live show 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)