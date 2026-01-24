Iconic former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has commenced his preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Following months of retirement speculation, the 44-year-old was seen returning to the nets at the JSCA International Stadium in his hometown of Ranchi. Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) shared a clip of the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gearing up to start his batting drills. Dhoni could be seen chatting with ex-India, Jharkhand, and current JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary, who also participated in the drills along with veteran wicket-keeper batter. The upcoming IPL 2026 will be Dhoni's 19th season. MS Dhoni Reflects on RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Triumph, Candid Reaction Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Begins IPL 2026 Prep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (CricketJSCA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)