After dropping points at the crucial stage in the Premier League 2023-24 season, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways to stay competitive in the title race. Brentford, also back from defeat against Liverpool will be looking to repeat last season’s result when they shocked the champions at Etihad Stadium. But Manchester City haven't lost any of their last 47 midweek matches at the Etihad in the Premier League. The exciting game will start at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 21st. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Brentford live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Meets Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Footballers During NBA All-Star 2024 Break

Manchester City vs Brentford Live

City v Brentford, coming up! 👊 pic.twitter.com/aFqkD8sztk — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)