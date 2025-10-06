Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League 2025-26 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Sunday, October 5. The Norwegian striker found the back of the net as early as in the ninth minute of the match and eventually, it was enough to separate the two teams in this EPL 2025-26 (English Premier League) match. It was Erling Haaland's ninth goal of the Premier League 2025-26 season and he extended his lead at the top of the goal-scoring charts this season, with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in second place, having netted six goals so far. Courtesy of this victory, the Cityzens have now moved to the fifth spot on the EPL points table, with 13 points, only three short of leaders Arsenal. Premier League 2025–26: Willian Estevao’s Late Winner Helps Chelsea Hand Liverpool Third Straight Loss (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Brentford vs Manchester City Result

Erling Haaland's ninth goal of the season earns all three points for @ManCity 👏 pic.twitter.com/z7i1rQaagb — Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2025

