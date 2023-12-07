Game week 15 has many important games in the league’s perspective, but there is no other big game than Manchester United vs Chelsea this midweek. The game will be played at the Old Trafford on December 7th, 2023 IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will start at 1:45 am IST and since Star Sports Network is an official partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India, fans can watch Manchester United vs Chelsea on Star Sports Select 1, star Sports 3/HD channels. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea match on Disney+ Hotstar App and website. Pep Guardiola Predicts Another Premier League Title for Manchester City Despite Three Game Winless Run in EPL.

