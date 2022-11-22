Mexico take on Poland in the second FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C encounter of November 22. The match will be played at the Stadium 974 in Doha and is slated to begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who are looking for live telecast of the match can find it on the Sports 18/HD channels. This game will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app, not just in English but in several Indian languages.

Mexico vs Poland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)