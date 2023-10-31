Odisha FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Tuesday, October 31. The OFC vs BFC match in the ISL will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sports18, Sports18 1 SD/HD, VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally. First Timers Namdhari FC Face Former Champions Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24 Season.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

