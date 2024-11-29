A win in the next will virtually confirm Tottenham Hotspur’s spot in the knockout phases of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. They will face Italian giants AS Roma side next at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The exciting match will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 29. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten channels. The Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Premier League 2024–25: Tottenham Hotspur Condemn ‘Abhorrent Homophobic’ Chants From Fans Against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)