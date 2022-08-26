Hyderabad FC vs Chennayin FC, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV

The defending champions of the Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC is all set to take on Chennaiyin FC, in their second Group-C clash at the Durand Cup 2022 on Friday, August 26. HFC are currently second in the group table, while CFC stands fourth. The match will start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming on the Voot Select app or website.



