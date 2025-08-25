The NorthEast United FC created history by winning the Durand Cup 2025, and becoming the only club since 1991 to win two in a row. Following the victory, the proud team owner, Bollywood actor John Abraham, celebrated and shared light, cheerful moments with the NEUFC players, head coach Juan Pedro Benali, and all the other Highlanders present inside the pitch at the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, aka Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal. John Abraham hugged the NorthEast United coach, and players, danced, posed, and celebrated the Durand Cup 2025 trophy with them. The players even lifted actor John Abraham into the air during the celebrations. NorthEast United FC beat Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the final match to clinch their consecutive title. NEUFC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2024 to win maiden title. Abhishek Banerjee Lauds Diamond Harbour FC’s Historic Durand Cup 2025 Run, Promises Stronger Comeback.

John Abraham Celebrates Durand Cup 2025 Title

