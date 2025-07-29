Indian Women's National Football Team created history in July 2025 when they secured a direct qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2026 main draw by beating Thailand in the last match of the qualifiers. India last qualified directly for the main draw of the Women’s AFC Asian Cup football in 2003. They automatically received a spot at the last edition in 2022 as the tournament hosts but were forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad. As the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 draw took place on July 29, India were drafted in Group C alongside Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei. If they play at their best, they will have a realistic chance to qualify from group stages. India Women's National Football Team Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup 2026; Sangita Basfore's Brace Helps Blue Tigresses Secure Thrilling 2-1 Victory Over Thailand.

India Women's National Football Team Drawn In Group C of AFC Asian Cup 2026

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩 𝙄𝙨 𝙎𝙚𝙩 𝙏𝙤 𝘽𝙚 𝙒𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙮 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙨 #WAC2026 promises it all and the excitement begins today. Who are your early favourites to lift the title on March 21, 2026? pic.twitter.com/BMFC6Ccj1Y — #WAC2026 (@afcasiancup) July 29, 2025

