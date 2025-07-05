India Women's Football team create history as they defeat Thailand for the first time by beating them 2-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers. With the win, India have now made their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Thailand are ranked 24 placed higher than India, which clearly indicates how big a task it was for India. But they did enough to soak pressure and Sangita Basfore scored a brace to take them over the winning line. This will be the first time India have made it to the AFC Asian Cup via the qualifiers, with their previous appearances in the tournament coming in 2003 and 2022. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Says Stakeholders Will Decide Number of Indian Strikers in Playing XI for ISL Teams.

