Inter Kashi team has won just six games out of the last 15 in the I-League 2023-24 season and stands fifth in the points table. Real Kashmir side had a better season so far and won eight games out of 14 with the best defensive record in the competition. They have conceded just seven goals this season. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 04:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Inter Kashi vs Real Kashmir Live

Aiming to climb up the table, @realkashmirfc and @InterKashi set to go all out for the 𝐖in in #KSHIRKFC ⚔️ Who do you think will win? 👇 💻 Watch the LIVE match on @IndianFootball YouTube channel #ILeague 🏆 #TogetherWeRise 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/tjJQ4jLvhN — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) February 24, 2024

