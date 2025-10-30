Rajasthan United FC will lock horns against Kerala Blasters in the Group D match in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel (Indian Football) for free. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Bipin Singh Scores Brace As East Bengal Beat Chennaiyin FC in Second Group A Encounter.

Rajasthan United vs Kerala Blasters Live

