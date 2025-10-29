Defending champions FC Goa are locking horns with Inter Kashi in the Group B match in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 29. The FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) and will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, so the FC Goa vs Inter Kashi live telecast will be available on Star Sports Khel TV channel. Fans in India will have an online viewing option too, as they can watch the FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website; however a subscription may be needed. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Inter Kashi Hold NorthEast United FC 2–2 in Rain-Soaked Group B Opener.

FC Goa vs Inter Kashi Super Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Details

⛏️ 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹. 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻! Let’s mine three more points tonight! 🧡⚔️ Watch the #FCGKSHI in the #AIFFSuperCup 2025-26 live on JioHotstar & Star Sports Khel! 📺 pic.twitter.com/wwsfLZXVe9 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)