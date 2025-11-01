Second-last group match from Group B in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1, will see Inter Kashi lock horns against Jamshedpur FC. The Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and will commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the IKFC vs JFC live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Muhammad Suhail Scores As Punjab FC Cruise Past Gokulam Kerala To Start Campaign With 3–0 Win.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)