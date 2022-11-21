Iran football team players refused to sing the national anthem ahead of their Group B fixture against England at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 21 as a show of support for the anti-hijab protests back home. In a viral video, all the 11 players of the Iran team were seen standing silently when the national anthem was being played at the Khalifa International Stadium. Iran has been seeing a lot of protests all across the country after a young woman named Mahsa Amini, was killed in the custody of the morality police. The Iran security forces have arrested multiple people in these protests. Earlier, the Iran men's polo team had too refused to sing the national anthem at the Asian Water Polo Championships 2022.

Iran Football Team Players Refuse to Sing National Anthem:

Breaking: Iran national football club stand mournfully and refuse to sing national anthem of clerical regime during first match against England at World Cup 2022 in act of protest against Khamenei henchmen’s violence pic.twitter.com/qPmX2hdMKP — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 21, 2022

