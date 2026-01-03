Tehran, January 3: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday signaled a potential escalation in the state’s response to nationwide unrest, declaring that "rioters must be put in their place." Addressing a gathering in Tehran, Khamenei acknowledged the "fair" economic grievances of citizens but drew a sharp line against violent dissent. The protests, now entering their second week, were ignited by a plummeting economy that has seen the rial crash to approximately 1.4 million per U.S. dollar. The death toll rose to at least 10 on Saturday following fresh clashes in cities including Qom and Harsin. While President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration has expressed a willingness for dialogue regarding inflation, security forces have increasingly used force as demonstrations spread to over 20 provinces. Tensions are further heightened by U.S. warnings against the use of lethal force. Iran Protests 2026: What Triggered the Unrest and Why Is Public Anger Rising Against Ayatollah Khamenei?.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)