Back in 2021, Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund with high hopes. Sancho directly contributed in over 30 goals in each of his three seasons with Dortmund before moving to Old Trafford. However, the winger has been a flop since joining the Red Devils and after a breakdown in relationship with manager, Erik ten Hag, the move was imminent. As per reports, a loan deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho is confirmed with no option to buy. While Sancho attracts a hefty 18 Million euros at Man United, while BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee – rounding it to a €4m package. Tottenham Hotspur Signs Germany Forward Timo Werner on Loan From RB Leipzig.

Jadon Sancho’s Move From Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund

🚨🟡⚫️ Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option. Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical. BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package. Boarding completed ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/sExTKKBQwY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

