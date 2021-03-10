Juventus Have Slumped After Max Allegri's Departure

This Juventus team 😭 What have they done to Allegri's years of hard work pic.twitter.com/PTbS4N8eDq — Alpha (@Utd_Alpha) March 9, 2021

We are out from football since he’s out. In one word: ALLEGRI! pic.twitter.com/Be4tDyeSot — Hilal Adel (@hilaladel1) March 9, 2021

I miss you Mister Allegri pic.twitter.com/Jsc2sHp38M — Capitaine shoob (@MauriceWilby) March 10, 2021

