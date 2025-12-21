Looking to move into the top four of standings, Juventus will play host to fourth-place AS Roma in Serie A 2025-26 on December 21. Allianz Stadium in Torino will host Juventus vs AS Roma Serie A 2025-26 match, which begins at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, with Serie A 2025-26 having no broadcast partner in India, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan live telecast. The same goes for Inter Milan vs AC Milan live streaming, which too won't be available due to the absence of a streaming partner in India. Fans however, can follow both teams' social media handles to follow Inter Milan vs AC Milan live score updates. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Juventus vs AS Roma Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)