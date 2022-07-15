Kalidou Koulibaly has bidden farewell to Napoli fans before completing his move to Chelsea. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese player has joined the Blues on a four-year contract worth around $45 million, earlier this week, with an option to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge after 2026. The centre-back shared a heartfelt message for Napoli fans on his Instagram account to thank the club and its supporters for their support.

