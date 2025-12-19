Serie A champions Napoli face defending champions AC Milan in the Italian Supercoppa 2025–26 semi-final on Friday, December 19. Napoli vs AC Milan will be held at the King Saud University Stadium, King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and has a scheduled start time at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, fans will not be able to watch the Italian Supercoppa 2025-26 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Napoli vs AC Milan Italian Super Cup semifinal match on TV in India. Fans in India might find online viewing options of the Italian Supercoppa 2025-26 on tabi. The Napoli vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 football match live streaming will need a subscription on tabii app and website. PSG Wins FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025; French Club Edges Past Flamengo on Penalties.

Napoli vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2025–26 Live Streaming

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