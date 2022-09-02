Kalyan Chaubey became the new president of All Indian Football Federation (AIFF). The former Indian footballer beat Bhaichung Bhutia in the presidential election which was conducted today, September 2. This election was organized after the ban on AIFF was lifted by the FIFA a few days ago.

Check the Tweet about Kalyan Chaubey:

