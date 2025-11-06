With a place in the semifinals on offer, Mumbai City FC will take on Kerala Blasters from Group D in a crucial Group D match of the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, and will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, and the Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters live telecast will be available on Star Sports India Khel TV channel. Fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala Eye Redemption; Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC Clash for Supremacy.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online

The fourth and final #AIFFSuperCup semi-final berth is up for grabs today! ⚔️ Watch LIVE 📺#RUFCSCD🕟 https://t.co/ptyLasVkVj#MCFCKBFC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️… pic.twitter.com/v4KTB1e5zN — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)