LeBron James went over to Lionel Messi and gave him a big hug ahead of the latter's Inter Miami debut in the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul. The NBA star caught up with the Argentine football maestro and hugged him, giving him a warm welcome to the United States of America. The video of the two sports stars hugging has gone viral on social media. Messi eventually went on to make an impact on his debut, scoring a wonderful free-kick to help Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

LeBron James Hugs Lionel Messi

