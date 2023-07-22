Lionel Messi starred on his debut with a sensational free-kick which helped Inter Miami defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup 2023. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner came off the bench in the 54th minute of the match and scored the winning goal of the game in the dying stages when the scoreline was locked at 1-1. The whole DRV PNK Stadium erupted into loud cheers as Messi's strike headed into the back of the net, with Inter Miami notably winning their first match in over a month. Lionel Messi Scores on Debut as Inter Miami Beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in Leagues Cup 2023 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal Here

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

