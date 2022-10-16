Bukayo Saka scored as Arsenal beat Leeds United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 16. The match, at Elland Road, was stopped after it had started, due to a power failure and Arsenal ensured that they made the most of chances, with Saka scoring in his third consecutive match. Leeds also had their chances but Aaron Ramsdale was able to keep them at bay and help his side, walk home with all the points available from this clash. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Result:

FULL TIME Leeds 0-1 Arsenal Bukayo's Saka strike proved to the difference at Elland Road, as the Gunners go home with three points and sit top of the table#LEEARS pic.twitter.com/syxemZjotN — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2022

