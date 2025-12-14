While football is an extremely popular sport in India, Indian Football has failed to reach the global standards. Despite that, Sunil Chhetri has been a legend who has competed with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as highest active scorers in International football, before his retirement. Finally, Sunil met Messi at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and the former also received a signed Argentina jersey from the legend. Indian footballers like Nikhil Poojari, Bala Devi were also present. Star footballer Lionel Messi is currently touring India as part of his GOAT tour in which he is scheduled to travel to four cities of India. He has already attended the events in Kolkata and Hyderabad and on December 14, he visited Mumbai. The event at Kolkata led to chaos and fan unrest but in Hyderabad and Mumbai, it was a success. Fans loved the crossover between the two football legends and the video went viral on social media. Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster Greets Argentina Superstar During Football Legend's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Meets Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri - The GOAT of Indian football ⚽️💪#MessiInIndia pic.twitter.com/k8P2hUoqvX — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 14, 2025

Sunil Chhetri and Lionel Messi During GOAT Tour Event

Sunil Chhetri - The GOAT of Indian football has arrived 😎#MessiInIndia #MessiTour pic.twitter.com/q0QEdFCKjH — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 14, 2025

