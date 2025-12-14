Star footballer Lionel Messi is currently touring India as part of his GOAT tour in which he is scheduled to travel to four cities of India. He has already attended the events in Kolkata and Hyderabad and on December 14, he visited Mumbai. The event at Kolkata led to chaos and fan unrest but in Hyderabad and Mumbai, it was a success. Messi even met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and received a signed Team India jersey from him as a memento of the visit. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were also present alongside. Fans loved the crossover between the cricket and the football legends and the video went viral on social media. Lionel Messi Meets Sunil Chhetri: Argentina and Indian Football Legends Catch Up During Inter Miami Star's GOAT Tour at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar

