Manchester United have responded to the comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo, in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which has grabbed headlines all over. The Red Devils, taking to social media, have released a statement where they have stated, "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established." Earlier, Ronaldo accused Manchester United of betraying him and said that he has no respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.

