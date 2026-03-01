Manchester United secured a crucial Premier League 2025-26 victory over Crystal Palace, relying on goals from Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko to edge past the visitors. The narrow win propels the Red Devils into third place in the 2025–26 league standings. Under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, United successfully extended their unbeaten domestic run. Sesko continued his rich vein of goalscoring form, combining effectively with captain Fernandes to ensure all three points remained at Old Trafford, ultimately halting Palace's recent resurgence. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Manchester United Edge Past Crystal Palace

Up the Reds! ❤️🤍🖤 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2026

