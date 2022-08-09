Manchester United would not sign Marko Arnautović this summer as the board members have decided against the deal. The former EPL player was under the radar of the Red Devils as the English outfit wanted to line him up along side their talismanic figure Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League. But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Bologna have turned down the contract offered by Man United despite the forward wanted to move to Old Trafford in this summer window.

Check the tweet:

Manchester United won’t sign Marko Arnautović this summer. Deal off and talks will not continue after opening bid turned down by Bologna. ⛔️🔴 #MUFC Arnautović wanted the move but Man Utd decided internally against the deal. First call, @lauriewhitwell - it’s confirmed. pic.twitter.com/WVyb143znZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

