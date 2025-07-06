After much anticipation, Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi has finally completed his move from Real Sociedad to Arsenal as he signs a five-year deal till 2030 with the London-based club. Zubimendi agreed the deal in May and finally has put pen to paper on June 06, Sunday. The move costed Arsenal €65 M. Zubimendi will take will take shirt number 36. Mikel Arteta has always vouched for Zubimendi to join Arsenal as a controller in the midfield and he has finally secured it. FIFA Cuts Ticket Price to USD 13.40 for Club World Cup 2025 Semifinal Between Chelsea and Fluminense.

Martin Zubimendi Signs For Arsenal

❤️🤍✍🏻 OFFICIAL: Martin Zubimendi joins Arsenal on €65m deal from Real Sociedad, as agreed since May. Zubi will take shirt number 36. 👕 Excellent addition for Mikel Arteta who strongly wanted Zubimendi. pic.twitter.com/gWnCFGc037 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2025

