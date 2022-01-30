Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson has accused the footballer of physical violence. She posted the videos and pictures of her bruises on Instagram. Harriet Robson captioned the photos as this is what the Manchester United star did to her. The fans obviously had a look at these stories and posted them on social media.

MASON GREENWOOD WTF HAVE YOU DONE ??? pic.twitter.com/7lbYhgWQyT — Finn🇮🇸 (@IcecoldMartial) January 30, 2022

Another snapshot

Harriet Robson tells Social Media that Mason Greenwood physically abused her. pic.twitter.com/kmctUq8NVx — BFA 🇦🇱 (@FlertBFA) January 30, 2022

