A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows dolphins being spotted in the sea off the Worli Sea Face in Mumbai. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Savin Chauhan. Sharing the video, Chauhan wrote, "Between concrete & chaos.. A Dolphin moment". The heartwarming video shows dolphins playfully jumping in the seawater off the Worli Sea Face. Scroll below to watch the clip. Dolphins Spotted Near Mumbai's Marine Drive as Crowds Lessen Due to Janata Curfew (Watch Videos).

Dolphins Spotted Off Worli Sea Face in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savin Chauhan (@savinchauhan)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

