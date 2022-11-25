The Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A game ended in a 1-1 draw. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Netherlands in the sixth minute. Enner Valencia then in the second half canceled Netherlands' lead to draw level. The draw meant Qatar has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

