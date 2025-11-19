Scott McTominay scored a sensational bicycle kick goal as Scotland defeated Denmark 4-2 in a thrilling match to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday, November 18. Scotland have now made it to the FIFA World Cup after 28 years, their last appearance coming in 1998. Scott McTominay scored this goal in the third minute of the match by pouncing on a pass from Ben Doak. Fans were absolutely elated with the strike, which kept the Scotland National Football Team in the lead at half-time. After the break, Scott McTominay's Napoli teammate Rasmus Hojlund equalised for the Denmark National Football Team from the penalty spot. In the 61st minute, Denmark were reduced to 10 men with Rasmus Kristensen being sent off for seeing a second yellow card. Lawrence Shankland gave Scotland the lead in the 78th only for Denmark's Patrick Dorgu to equalise four minutes later. But Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean's late strikes gave Scotland the victory and sealed their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Nick Woltemade Scores As Germany Beat Slovakia 6–0; Netherlands Punch FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets After 4–0 Win Over Lithuania.

Scotland vs Denmark Goal Video Highlights

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Scotland National Football Team ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)