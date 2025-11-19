Looking to secure a place in the World Cup 2026, Belgium will take on Liechtenstein in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match on Wednesday, November 19. The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Group J match is set to be played at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne and starts at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India, and those in India can watch the BEL vs LIE live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Belgium vs Liechtenstein live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Nick Woltemade Scores As Germany Beat Slovakia 6–0; Netherlands Punch FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets After 4–0 Win Over Lithuania.

Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming

Bringing the Devils into the Fervent City! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cC8Xk48OJD — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 18, 2025

