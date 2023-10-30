Olympique Lyonnais manager Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack allegedly from Marseille fans throwing projectiles before the Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille. Is it said that the Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome in Marseille, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured as shards of glass hit him directly and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding. Manchester United 0–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Erling Haaland Brace Powers Cityzens to Big Win in Manchester Derby

Olympique Lyonnais Manager Fabio Grosso Seriously Injured

🚨 Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon game called OFF after shocking case of team coach attacked with stones. This was Fabio Grosso right after in @lequipe picture. 😳📸 pic.twitter.com/5VjxHw5lg2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2023

