Erling Haaland scored a brace and Phil Foden added another as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League 2023-24 Manchester Derby on October 29. The Norwegian striker opened the scoring through a penalty in the 26th minute and later added one more right after half-time to double City's lead. Foden then scored a goal of his own in the 80th minute as Manchester City registered a big victory. With this result, Manchester City have moved to third place on the Premier League 2023-24 points table. Parents of Liverpool Striker Luis Diaz Kidnapped in Colombia, Mother Cilenis Marulanda Later Rescued.

Manchester City Win Manchester Derby

